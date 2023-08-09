AFC Fylde v Chesterfield LIVE: Odds, referee and build-up as Spireites travel to newly-promoted side

“They most definitely don’t come any harder than Chesterfield in this league.

“They had a really successful season last season, just missing out on promotion, and they have added to their squad with real quality and experience.

“It’s going to be a really tough challenge for us but we will approach it like we always do.

“We back ourselves and our style so, on any given day, we can hurt anybody and by no means do we fear them.

“They have an experienced manager who has been there and done it at a lot of levels.

“They have come out and said they need to get promoted and their expectation is to win the league.

“We know that comes with its own pressure but they have got the personnel to be successful.