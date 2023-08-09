AFC Fylde v Chesterfield LIVE: Odds, referee and build-up as Spireites travel to newly-promoted side
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at Mill Farm and will bring you all the build-up, team news and match updates so stay tuned.
AFC Fylde 0 v 0 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES (3pm)
One out!
Winger Jesurun Uchegbulam has left Chesterfield and joined Rochdale.
The 22-year-old made 37 appearances last season, scoring twice.
His game-time was likely to be reduced given the arrivals of Jacobs and Berry.
‘Jez’ was in the matchday squad last weekend but that’s the last we will see of him in a Town shirt.
Fylde boss Murray on facing Spireites:
“They most definitely don’t come any harder than Chesterfield in this league.
“They had a really successful season last season, just missing out on promotion, and they have added to their squad with real quality and experience.
“It’s going to be a really tough challenge for us but we will approach it like we always do.
“We back ourselves and our style so, on any given day, we can hurt anybody and by no means do we fear them.
“They have an experienced manager who has been there and done it at a lot of levels.
“They have come out and said they need to get promoted and their expectation is to win the league.
“We know that comes with its own pressure but they have got the personnel to be successful.
“They will have a lot of challenges along the way and everyone will be trying to stop them; hopefully, we can be the first.”
Signing number eight!
New signing James Berry, 22, has travelled with the squad today.
The attacker joined from Macclesfield yesterday for an undisclosed fee, penning a three-year deal.
He scored 26 goals in 35 appearances last season and won several individual awards.
Spireites team news
Danny Webb said Town have no new injury concerns for this one.
Bailey Clements remains out with a pulled quad but could be back in light training next week.
Joe Rowley
Former Spireite Joe Rowley is a Fylde player although he wasn’t in the squad last weekend so it remains to be seen whether he will face his old club today.
The Coasters also had Curtis Weston last season but he is now at Buxton.
Our Spireites predicted line-up
4-2-3-1: Tyrer; Sheckleford, Williams, Grimes, Horton; Naylor, Banks; Mandeville, Dobra, Colclough; Grigg.
Subs: Palmer, Oldaker, Jacobs, Berry, Quigley.
Stags legend in dugout
Adam Murray, who is a Mansfield Town legend after playing and managing the Stags, led the Coasters to promotion last season.
He made more than 150 appearances for the Stags across three spells, winning promotion from the old Division Three in 2002 and clinching the Conference title in 2013.
He also managed them between 2014 and 2016.
His coaching career also includes being assistant to Valerien Ismael at Barnsley, West Brom and Besiktas.
Key defender suspended
Fylde full-back Connor Barrett, 21, who scored five goals and grabbed six assists last season, is suspended today after being sent off last weekend.
The Coasters
Are back at this level after three years away.
They won the National League North title last season.
They started the new campaign off with a 2-2 draw at Maidenhead United last week.
Today’s match officials
Referee: Paul Cooper (He has been refereeing in the National League North for the last couple of seasons)
Assistant referee: Neil Evans
Assistant referee: Jason Roberts
Fourth official: Christopher Porter