Liam Mandeville celebrates scoring.

Action photos from Chesterfield’s 2-1 win over Aldershot

Battling Chesterfield came from behind with goals through Scott Boden and Liam Mandeville to beat Aldershot 2-1.

Match photographer Jason Chadwick captured the match action.

Liam Mandeville bursts through to score for Chesterfield.
Liam Mandeville bursts through to score for Chesterfield.
JPIMedia Resell
Buy a Photo
Tom Denton rises high for Chesterfield.
Tom Denton rises high for Chesterfield.
JPIMedia Resell
Buy a Photo
Gevaro Nepomuceno on the ball.
Gevaro Nepomuceno on the ball.
JPIMedia Resell
Buy a Photo
Scott Boden in action.
Scott Boden in action.
JPIMedia Resell
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3