Accrington Stanley v Chesterfield LIVE: Spireites add a third goal in pre-season friendly
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the team news and updates.
Accrington Stanley 1 v 3 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES (3pm)
Spireites subs - 60
An outfield trialist has come on for Colclough. We don’t know who he is yet but we will ask after the game.
Another trialist, keeper Ryan Boot, also replaces Tyrer.
Nervy moment for Tyrer
Who just about fumbles a cross/shot from Shipley over the bar. Phew.
Chance for Chesterfield
Colclough meets Banks’ deep cross on the volley at the back post but it is deflected wide for a corner.
Back underway
Chesterfield are unchanged. Stanley have made a few changes.
Attendance:
811 (142 Spireites fans).
Town in front at the break
HT: Accrington Stanley 1 v 3 Chesterfield
Three goals in 25 minutes from Banks (pen), Dobra and Colclough have put the Spireites in a commanding position.
Quigley heads just wide
From Banks’ clipped cross.
Five to the break, Town lead 3-1.
Horton
Has made some excellent, marauding runs down the left flank this half.
Colclough has tormented the Stanley defence as well.
Chance for Stanley
Lowe beats the offside trap but he drags his shot wide of Tyrer’s far post.
Goal for Stanley: 1-3
A Leigh cross is turned home by Nolan.
The hosts have one back.
30 minutes on the clock.