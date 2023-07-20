News you can trust since 1855
Accrington Stanley v Chesterfield LIVE: Spireites add a third goal in pre-season friendly

Chesterfield travel to League Two Accrington Stanley in a pre-season friendly today (3pm).
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 22nd Jul 2023, 14:00 BST
Updated 22nd Jul 2023, 15:33 BST
Accrington Stanley v Chesterfield - live updates. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)Accrington Stanley v Chesterfield - live updates. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)
Accrington Stanley v Chesterfield - live updates. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the team news and updates.

Accrington Stanley 1 v 3 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES (3pm)

Show new updates
16:19 BST

Spireites subs - 60

An outfield trialist has come on for Colclough. We don’t know who he is yet but we will ask after the game.

Another trialist, keeper Ryan Boot, also replaces Tyrer.

16:14 BST

Nervy moment for Tyrer

Who just about fumbles a cross/shot from Shipley over the bar. Phew.

16:13 BST

Chance for Chesterfield

Colclough meets Banks’ deep cross on the volley at the back post but it is deflected wide for a corner.

16:03 BST

Back underway

Chesterfield are unchanged. Stanley have made a few changes.

16:01 BST

Attendance:

811 (142 Spireites fans).

15:48 BST

Town in front at the break

HT: Accrington Stanley 1 v 3 Chesterfield

Three goals in 25 minutes from Banks (pen), Dobra and Colclough have put the Spireites in a commanding position.

15:42 BST

Quigley heads just wide

From Banks’ clipped cross.

Five to the break, Town lead 3-1.

15:41 BST

Horton

Has made some excellent, marauding runs down the left flank this half.

Colclough has tormented the Stanley defence as well.

15:35 BST

Chance for Stanley

Lowe beats the offside trap but he drags his shot wide of Tyrer’s far post.

15:32 BST

Goal for Stanley: 1-3

A Leigh cross is turned home by Nolan.

The hosts have one back.

30 minutes on the clock.

