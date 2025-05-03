Accrington Stanley v Chesterfield LIVE: Predicted line-up, injury news, referee and odds

“I must compliment them on what a good season they’ve had. I know John (Doolan) and Ged (Brannan) up there personally.

“I think it’s been a season where they’ve never been in trouble. Those lads will probably think they’ve been in trouble a lot because that’s how you feel when you’re in it, but they’ve always been well ahead at the bottom, a couple of spaces.

“They’ve had some great wins, notably out there against us and I think they’ll reflect after tomorrow as a really good start to their managerial careers and a good season, so we’re looking forward to the game.