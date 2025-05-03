Accrington Stanley v Chesterfield LIVE: Predicted line-up, injury news, referee and odds
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.
Accrington Stanley 0 v 0 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES (3pm)
Accrington boss Doolan on Chesterfield:
"Chesterfield are unbeaten in four games and are a good side pushing for play-offs, if results go their way elsewhere. They will have a good following. Paul Cook has them playing fantastic football."
Our predicted Blues line-up
Boot; Mandeville, Palmer, McFadzean, Gordon; Metcalfe, Fleck, Naylor; Olakigbe, Colclough, Grigg.
Subs: Thompson, Araujo, Duffy, Oldaker, Jacobs, Madden, Pepple.
Spireites injury news
Armando Dobra (groin) and Ollie Banks (calf) are both ruled out.
Jenson Metcalfe (dead leg) has trained fully and is available for selection.
'Everyone will get what they deserve' - Cook
“I must compliment them on what a good season they’ve had. I know John (Doolan) and Ged (Brannan) up there personally.
“I think it’s been a season where they’ve never been in trouble. Those lads will probably think they’ve been in trouble a lot because that’s how you feel when you’re in it, but they’ve always been well ahead at the bottom, a couple of spaces.
“They’ve had some great wins, notably out there against us and I think they’ll reflect after tomorrow as a really good start to their managerial careers and a good season, so we’re looking forward to the game.
“We know it’ll be good, we know it’ll be competitive and as I say, come the referee’s final whistle, the league table will be the league table and everyone will get what they deserve.”
Cook on season so far
“It’s been a funny old year hasn’t it in the end because I think it’s finishing with a lot of positivity, which is always good from a manager and players point of view.
“I think the supporters have really enjoyed the year, albeit we’ve had low moments in it. We travel to Accrington with great optimism and we’ll take great travelling support.”
The scenario
So...Chesterfield need to win today to stand any chance of getting into the play-offs. A draw could also be enough but it seems unlikely.
Elsewhere, the Spireites need Salford City not to win at already relegated Carlisle United.
Grimsby Town and AFC Wimbledon play each other which is not ideal because although it means they both can’t win, it also means they both can’t lose.
Hold onto your hats!
Match officials
Referee: Thomas Parsons (was in charge of Chesterfield’s 3-0 win at Newport County)
Assistant referee: Jacob Lehane
Assistant referee: Bradley Hall
Fourth official: Richard Aspinall
The odds
Accrington: 15/4
Draw: 14/5
Chesterfield: 8/13
(Sky Bet)
Oh the drama!
Are you ready for it? It could be one hell of a day.
Stay tuned!
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.