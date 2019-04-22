'A win is a win, whatever the circumstances' - John Sheridan gives his verdict as Chesterfield beat Boreham Wood

It's safe to say John Sheridan wasn't particularly enthralled by today's 3-2 win over Boreham Wood, but he was delighted to win the final home game of the season.

Tom Denton's brace and Scott Boden's penalty made it a winning finish at the Proact and four home wins on the bounce.

"Chuffed to bits to finish off winning a game at home," said Sheridan.

"We've done well the last couple of games at home.

"I always want to win, whatever circumstances.

"I want the players to be really hungry.

"We've done well to stay up and the lads have done brilliant since I came in.

"I'm chuffed we stayed up and I'm focusing now on next season."

The game was, in Sheridan's eyes, a 'scrappy' affair, even when the visitors went down to 10 men late on.

The Spireites didn't play quickly enough for the manager's liking.

"We started playing that slow I thought someone was going to get sunburnt," he said.

"We kicked on a little bit. Even the goals were scrappy.

"They're difficult games sometimes.

"I'm just glad we've won the game."

There's one game left in the National League season, but his focus is already turning to next season and a promotion charge.

"I've got a three year contract but I've come here to do it as quick as we can.

"With what we've seen, what we've faced, there's no way they should be in the bottom four when I came, they should be competing at the top end of the table.

"That's something we have to believe we're going to do next season.

"After next week's game I won't stop, I'll be working all summer, if I can get in early to persuade players to come.

"There's the nucleus of a strongish squad. We need to be better.

"We have to be more solid as a unit and I want us to be adventurous, score goals and get people on the back foot."

The Chesterfield players went on a deserved lap of honour, having dragged themselves from the drop zone to the top half since Sheridan's January arrival.

He's been impressed by the level of support the club have enjoyed and expects even more to come through the turnstiles next season.

"I thank them for the support. They've got behind the team. It's been very difficult, not just this season, last season as well.

"A nothing game at Gateshead, 600, 700 people to go is magnificent.

"I know the support is going to be there.

"If we get off to a good start there'll be even more fans here.

"They've travelled all over the place while the team was struggling."