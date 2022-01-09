They gave it everything and did not disgrace themselves at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Here’s what they’ve been saying on social media:

Kabongo Tshimanga: “What an experience that was stepping out at Stamford Bridge against the European champions. Loved every minute of it! Unbelievable atmosphere from you Spireites. Hope you all enjoyed that today. Hopefully the first of many experiences.”

Jamie Grimes applauds the fans at the end of the game.

Luke Croll: “What an unbelievable experience to play against the European champions Chelsea on their home turf! Our fans were absolutely UNREAL! Thanks for making that a night we won’t ever forget! Super proud of this club.”

Jamie Grimes: “Incredible experience playing against Chelsea in a sold out Stamford Bridge. What an atmosphere. Never happy to lose but proud to represent this club and all the fans who made the journey. Happy we gave you something to cheer at the end.”

Manny Oyeleke: “WOW, what an experience playing against my boyhood team and some of the best players in the world. Unreal effort from the whole team and the fans were a joke. I hope everyone enjoyed it regardless of the score.”

Scott Loach: “Forget the scoreline, the noise, the occasion, the opposition, incredible.”

Calvin Miller: “Maaaaad experience today playing against the European champions. Thank you to all that travelled, safe journey home.”

Jim Kellermann: “What an incredible experience! Playing against some of the best players in the world. Could hear the support throughout the whole game!”