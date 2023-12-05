News you can trust since 1855
66 pictures of Chesterfield's brilliant fans supporting the boys in the National League years

It’s been a tough time in the National League for Chesterfield’s loyal fans.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 21st Nov 2023, 10:28 GMT
Updated 5th Dec 2023, 12:19 GMT

Relegation from the Football League in 2017/18 has heralded a tough, and long spell, in the National League .

But fans have seen Spireites get better and better as a return to the Football League continues to look very good.

Here we take a look at some of the games fans have enjoyed, with pictures league games at Dagenham, Chorley, Borehamwood and many more, plus the defeat at Wembley to Notts County.

Check out this gallery and see if you, or anyone you know features.

Chesterfield fans before the game at home to Ebbsfleet on 22nd February 2020.

1. Chesterfield v Ebbsfleet

Chesterfield fans before the game at home to Ebbsfleet on 22nd February 2020. Photo: jason chadwick

Chesterfield fans before the game at Chorley on 7th March 2020.

2. Chorley v Chesterfield

Chesterfield fans before the game at Chorley on 7th March 2020. Photo: Steve Flynn/AHPIX LTD

Chesterfield fans before the game at Chorley on 7th March 2020.

3. Chorley v Chesterfield

Chesterfield fans before the game at Chorley on 7th March 2020. Photo: Steve Flynn/AHPIX LTD

Chesterfield fans before the game at Chorley on 7th March 2020.

4. Chorley v Chesterfield

Chesterfield fans before the game at Chorley on 7th March 2020. Photo: Steve Flynn/AHPIX LTD

