It’s been a tough time in the National League for Chesterfield’s loyal fans.

Relegation from the Football League in 2017/18 has heralded a tough, and long spell, in the National League .

But fans have seen Spireites get better and better as a return to the Football League continues to look very good.

Here we take a look at some of the games fans have enjoyed, with pictures league games at Dagenham, Chorley, Borehamwood and many more, plus the defeat at Wembley to Notts County.

Check out this gallery and see if you, or anyone you know features.

Get the latest Spireites news, here.

1 . Chesterfield v Ebbsfleet Chesterfield fans before the game at home to Ebbsfleet on 22nd February 2020. Photo: jason chadwick Photo Sales

2 . Chorley v Chesterfield Chesterfield fans before the game at Chorley on 7th March 2020. Photo: Steve Flynn/AHPIX LTD Photo Sales

3 . Chorley v Chesterfield Chesterfield fans before the game at Chorley on 7th March 2020. Photo: Steve Flynn/AHPIX LTD Photo Sales