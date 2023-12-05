66 pictures of Chesterfield's brilliant fans supporting the boys in the National League years
It’s been a tough time in the National League for Chesterfield’s loyal fans.
Relegation from the Football League in 2017/18 has heralded a tough, and long spell, in the National League .
But fans have seen Spireites get better and better as a return to the Football League continues to look very good.
Here we take a look at some of the games fans have enjoyed, with pictures league games at Dagenham, Chorley, Borehamwood and many more, plus the defeat at Wembley to Notts County.
Check out this gallery and see if you, or anyone you know features.
