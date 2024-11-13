50 of our best fans pictures as Chesterfield enjoy a 2024 to remember

Chesterfield swept the opposition aside at the start of the year before going on to lift the National League crown.

It’s naturally been tougher in League Two but Spireites have given a great account of themselves and look like they’re going to be pushing for at least a play-off place in 2025.

It has been a year of magnificent support with the town getting firmly behind the club.

Here we look at just some of the fans who have watched Spireites, with games including Maidenhead United, Southend United, Borehamwood, Notts County and Chelthenham anongst others.

Take a look and see who you know.

Get the latest Spireites news on our website.

1 . Spireites 2 Grimsby 1 Chesterfield fans watched their side get a first home league win of the season. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

2 . Spireites 2 Grimsby 1 Chesterfield fans watched their side get a first home league win of the season. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

3 . Spireites 3 Southend United 0 Chesterfield fans watch the 3-0 win over Southend United. Photo: Jason Chadwick Photo Sales