44 pictures of the loyal fans who have backed Chesterfield down the years - see who you know

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 3rd Jun 2025, 10:28 BST
Updated 3rd Jun 2025, 10:31 BST
Our latest Spireites retro fans gallery throws the spotlight on the fans who have watched the club’s rise back to where they belong.

The images cover National League games back in 2019, their final game in the league two seasons ago and League Two games from last season.

No matter what the game or division Spireites have been backed by excellent crowds which a number League One sides would be happy with.

Take a look at the pictures and see if you can spot a familiar face.

Get more Spireites content, here.

Chesterfield fans before the 3-0 National League defeat at Meadow Lane on 1st Feb 2020.

1. Notts County v Spireites

Chesterfield fans before the 3-0 National League defeat at Meadow Lane on 1st Feb 2020. Photo: Steve Flynn/AHPIX LTD

2. Notts County v Spireites

3. Notts County v Spireites

4. Spireites 1 Crewe 3

