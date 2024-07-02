Alex Pearce is one of many EFL free agents looking for a new deal after his release from AFC Wimbledon.Alex Pearce is one of many EFL free agents looking for a new deal after his release from AFC Wimbledon.
Alex Pearce is one of many EFL free agents looking for a new deal after his release from AFC Wimbledon.

29 League One and League Two free agents who could still tempt Chesterfield, AFC Wimbledon, Notts County, Bradford City and the rest

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 2nd Jul 2024, 13:40 BST
Updated 2nd Jul 2024, 13:48 BST
The transfer window is now fully open and clubs are busy working to revamp their squads for the new campaign.

Right now there are still plenty of good players looking for work again after the expiration of their previous contracts.

Here are just a few players out there right now who may attract interest from League Two clubs.

Last club: Cheltenham TownPosition: Defender

1. Curtis Davies

Last club: Cheltenham Town
Position: Defender

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 18: Cameron Jerome of Bolton Wanderers looks on during the warm up prior to the Sky Bet League One Play-Off Final match between Bolton Wanderers and Oxford United at Wembley Stadium on May 18, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images) : Last club: Bolton WanderersPosition: attacker

2. Getty Images : Cameron Jerome

Last club: Bolton Wanderers
Position: attacker

Last club: Bradford CityPosition: Attacker

3. Matt Derbyshire

Last club: Bradford CityPosition: AttackerPhoto: Getty Images

Last club: Notts CountyPosition: Midfield

4. Jim O'Brien

Last club: Notts CountyPosition: MidfieldPhoto: Getty Images

