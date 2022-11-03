News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Do you recognise anyone in this picture?

27 cracking retro pictures from Matlock, Darley Dale and Wirksworth's junior football scene - including Ashover v St Josephs Piranhas, Baslow Bees v Castle View Cobras and Wessington Wildcats v Taddington Trojans

The ever popular Bunting Cup has attracted hundreds of youth footballers from across Matlock and the wider Peak District area for many years.

By Stephen Thirkill
37 minutes ago

Our latest junior football gallery rolls back the years so some of the previous tournaments. We’ve got a brilliant range here of youngsters just loving playing football.

Take a look and tag in anyone you know.

Email any retro pictures you would like to see published to [email protected]

1. Elton v South Darley

Do you recognise anyone in this picture?

Photo: jason chadwick

Photo Sales

2. Ashover v St Josephs Piranhas

Do you recognise anyone in this picture?

Photo: jason chadwick

Photo Sales

3. Darley Dale Meerkats v Darley Dale Beetles

Do you recognise anyone in this picture?

Photo: jason chadwick

Photo Sales

4. Baslow Bees v Castle View Cobras

Do you recognise anyone in this picture?

Photo: jason chadwick

Photo Sales
MatlockDarley DalePeak District
Next Page
Page 1 of 7