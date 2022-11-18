Spireites fans packed the stands – and then flooded the pitch in triumph in May 2014.

Paul Cook’s men had trailed to Fleetwood at half-time, before goals from Sam Hird and Gary Roberts saw Spireites get their hands on the League Two trophy as deserved champions.

It was a day no-one who loves Spireites will forget as they watched Paul Cook’s superb side cap a wonderful season. It’s fair to say it was a day that the players also enjoyed.

But who can you spot in our gallery from that day?

Fans celebrate Chesterfield's title win Fans celebrate and invade the pitch.

Fans celebrate Chesterfield's title win Fans celebrate with Eoin Doyle.

Fans celebrate Chesterfield's title win Is this you in this picture?

Fans celebrate Chesterfield's title win The Proact (as was) pitch looking more like a dance floor than football pitch.