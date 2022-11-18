21 retro pictures of Chesterfield FC's fans and players celebrating winning the 2013/14 League Two
Spireites fans packed the stands – and then flooded the pitch in triumph in May 2014.
Paul Cook’s men had trailed to Fleetwood at half-time, before goals from Sam Hird and Gary Roberts saw Spireites get their hands on the League Two trophy as deserved champions.
It was a day no-one who loves Spireites will forget as they watched Paul Cook’s superb side cap a wonderful season. It’s fair to say it was a day that the players also enjoyed.
But who can you spot in our gallery from that day?
