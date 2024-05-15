Chesterfield’s squad rebuild has already got off to a great start with the signing of experience goal-getter Paddy Madden from Stockport County.

It is a clear statement of intent from the EFL newcomers, with Spireites likely to add plenty more quality to the ranks in the coming weeks.

Most clubs have now announced their retained list – and there are some quality players out there who will see their contracts expire in a matter of weeks.

Here are just some League One players with quality and experience, who could do a job for Spireites. All players will currently be out of contract on 1st July as it stands now. (Information is provided by the transfermarkt.co.uk website)

Louie Sibley Current club: Derby County Position: Central midfield

Herbie Kane Current club: Barnsley Position: Central midfield