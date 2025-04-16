21 must-see pictures showing the Derby County of yesteryear

We’ve nipped into our archives to bring you these fascinating pictures from down the decades.
The images include matches against Spurs and Chelsea in London in 1913, the Derby team for the 1925/26 season and an FA Cup semi-final with Man City in 1933.
We have post-match celebrations from the 1946 FA Cup final win, Brian Clough and much more. Take a look and enjoy a great Rams trip down memory lane.
1. Tottenham Hotspur v Derby
Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Arthur King making a save during a match against Derby County at White Hart Lane stadium on September 13th 1913. The final score was 1-1. Photo: Getty Images
2. Chelsea v Derby County
Chelsea goalkeeper Jim Molyneux punches away the ball during a match against Derby County at Stamford Bridge on November 15th 1913. Second from left is Danish half back Nils Middleboe, who is making his Chelsea debut. Chelsea defeated Derby 2-1. Photo: Getty Images
3. The Rams of 1925/26
The Derby County team before a match on 1st March 1926. Photo: Getty Images
4. FA Cup semi-final 1933
Manchester City and Derby County captains Cowan and Cooper shake hands in front of referee J W Lucas, beforerthe kick off of an FA_Cup semi-final at Huddersfield Town's ground on 19th March 1933. Man City would 3-2. Photo: Getty Images
