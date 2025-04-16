The Derby County team make a lap of honour around Wembley Stadium, carrying their captain Jack Nicholas and the FA Cup trophy, after their 4-1 victory over Charlton Athletic in the 1946 FA Cup final.The Derby County team make a lap of honour around Wembley Stadium, carrying their captain Jack Nicholas and the FA Cup trophy, after their 4-1 victory over Charlton Athletic in the 1946 FA Cup final.
21 must-see pictures showing the Derby County of yesteryear

Published 22nd Jan 2025, 13:31 BST
Updated 16th Apr 2025, 15:08 BST
This retro gallery throws the spotlight on to the Rams.

We’ve nipped into our archives to bring you these fascinating pictures from down the decades.

The images include matches against Spurs and Chelsea in London in 1913, the Derby team for the 1925/26 season and an FA Cup semi-final with Man City in 1933.

We have post-match celebrations from the 1946 FA Cup final win, Brian Clough and much more. Take a look and enjoy a great Rams trip down memory lane.

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Arthur King making a save during a match against Derby County at White Hart Lane stadium on September 13th 1913. The final score was 1-1.

1. Tottenham Hotspur v Derby

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Arthur King making a save during a match against Derby County at White Hart Lane stadium on September 13th 1913. The final score was 1-1. Photo: Getty Images

Chelsea goalkeeper Jim Molyneux punches away the ball during a match against Derby County at Stamford Bridge on November 15th 1913. Second from left is Danish half back Nils Middleboe, who is making his Chelsea debut. Chelsea defeated Derby 2-1.

2. Chelsea v Derby County

Chelsea goalkeeper Jim Molyneux punches away the ball during a match against Derby County at Stamford Bridge on November 15th 1913. Second from left is Danish half back Nils Middleboe, who is making his Chelsea debut. Chelsea defeated Derby 2-1. Photo: Getty Images

The Derby County team before a match on 1st March 1926.

3. The Rams of 1925/26

The Derby County team before a match on 1st March 1926. Photo: Getty Images

Manchester City and Derby County captains Cowan and Cooper shake hands in front of referee J W Lucas, beforerthe kick off of an FA_Cup semi-final at Huddersfield Town's ground on 19th March 1933. Man City would 3-2.

4. FA Cup semi-final 1933

Manchester City and Derby County captains Cowan and Cooper shake hands in front of referee J W Lucas, beforerthe kick off of an FA_Cup semi-final at Huddersfield Town's ground on 19th March 1933. Man City would 3-2. Photo: Getty Images

