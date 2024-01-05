These great retro pics capture all the joy of playing sport as a kid.
There is a great range of competitive and leisure action from over the years.
Take a look and see if you can spot a familiar face.
1. Chesterfield School Sport Partnership
These youngsters enjoy Chesterfield School Sport Partnership’s 2016 Early Rider Festival, during which almost 700 infants from across the town took part in 12 cycling-themed activities. Photo: Edward Dingwall
2. Snooker Womens Day
Snooker Womens Day at Sheffield Winter Garden. Pictured is Ladies World ranked No 3 Rebecca Kenna giving instuction to pupils from Spire Junior School. Photo: National World
3. Water Sport
South Darley Primary School (blue) and Brassington Primary School (white) battle for the ball in a keenly fought semi-final during an annual inter-schools water polo tournament at Matlock Lido. Photo: Paul Robinson
4. Tupton Hall School
Tupton hall school's U15 football team in 1974. Photo: Submitted