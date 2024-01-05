These great retro pics capture all the joy of playing sport as a kid.

We have nipped into our archives to throw the spotlight on school sport across Chesterfield, Matlock and Ilkeston.

There is a great range of competitive and leisure action from over the years.

Take a look and see if you can spot a familiar face.

1 . Chesterfield School Sport Partnership These youngsters enjoy Chesterfield School Sport Partnership’s 2016 Early Rider Festival, during which almost 700 infants from across the town took part in 12 cycling-themed activities. Photo: Edward Dingwall Photo Sales

2 . Snooker Womens Day Snooker Womens Day at Sheffield Winter Garden. Pictured is Ladies World ranked No 3 Rebecca Kenna giving instuction to pupils from Spire Junior School. Photo: National World Photo Sales

3 . Water Sport South Darley Primary School (blue) and Brassington Primary School (white) battle for the ball in a keenly fought semi-final during an annual inter-schools water polo tournament at Matlock Lido. Photo: Paul Robinson Photo Sales

4 . Tupton Hall School Tupton hall school's U15 football team in 1974. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales