Old Hall Junior School in Brampton celebrate a win at cricket at a Chesterfield schools sports partnership event. Millicent Wright, Moly Scollay, Maisey Everley, Shelia Shiralag, Imogen Cooper, Abbie Ryan-Edwards, Hannah Fagan, Rebecca Church and Ella DannOld Hall Junior School in Brampton celebrate a win at cricket at a Chesterfield schools sports partnership event. Millicent Wright, Moly Scollay, Maisey Everley, Shelia Shiralag, Imogen Cooper, Abbie Ryan-Edwards, Hannah Fagan, Rebecca Church and Ella Dann
21 eye-catching images of Derbyshire youngsters loving their sport - including kids from Chesterfield, Matlock and Ilkeston

These great retro pics capture all the joy of playing sport as a kid.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 5th Jan 2024, 11:28 GMT
Updated 5th Jan 2024, 11:36 GMT

We have nipped into our archives to throw the spotlight on school sport across Chesterfield, Matlock and Ilkeston.

There is a great range of competitive and leisure action from over the years.

Take a look and see if you can spot a familiar face.

These youngsters enjoy Chesterfield School Sport Partnership’s 2016 Early Rider Festival, during which almost 700 infants from across the town took part in 12 cycling-themed activities.

1. Chesterfield School Sport Partnership

These youngsters enjoy Chesterfield School Sport Partnership’s 2016 Early Rider Festival, during which almost 700 infants from across the town took part in 12 cycling-themed activities. Photo: Edward Dingwall

Snooker Womens Day at Sheffield Winter Garden. Pictured is Ladies World ranked No 3 Rebecca Kenna giving instuction to pupils from Spire Junior School.

2. Snooker Womens Day

Snooker Womens Day at Sheffield Winter Garden. Pictured is Ladies World ranked No 3 Rebecca Kenna giving instuction to pupils from Spire Junior School. Photo: National World

South Darley Primary School (blue) and Brassington Primary School (white) battle for the ball in a keenly fought semi-final during an annual inter-schools water polo tournament at Matlock Lido.

3. Water Sport

South Darley Primary School (blue) and Brassington Primary School (white) battle for the ball in a keenly fought semi-final during an annual inter-schools water polo tournament at Matlock Lido. Photo: Paul Robinson

Tupton hall school's U15 football team in 1974.

4. Tupton Hall School

Tupton hall school's U15 football team in 1974. Photo: Submitted

