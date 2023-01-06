Our latest Spireites fans gallery takes a look back at some great FA Cup games as well as the better times in the Football League.
We’ve got plenty covered including last season’s FA Cup games at Salford and Chelsea as well as this season’s win a AFC Wimbledon.
There are also snaps from games against Burton, Fleetwood, Sheffield United, Gillingham and Grimsby.
We’d love to see your pics of away days with Spireites. Send your pics to [email protected]
1. Salford City v Chesterfield - December 5, 2021
Chesterfield fans celebrate during the Emirates FA Cup second round match between Salford City and Chesterfield on December 05, 2021.
Photo: Nathan Stirk
2. Chelsea v Chesterfield
A fan of Chesterfield reacts ahead of the Emirates FA Cup third round match between Chelsea and Chesterfield at Stamford Bridge.
Photo: Justin Setterfield:f
3. Chelsea v Chesterfield
Fans of Chesterfield look on from outside of the stadium ahead of the Emirates FA Cup third round match against Chelsea on January 08, 2022.
Photo: Justin Setterfield
4. AFC Wimbledon v Chesterfield
A Chesterfield fan claps during the Emirates FA Cup second round match between AFC Wimbledon and Chesterfield at The Cherry Red Records Stadium on November 26, 2022.
Photo: Alex Broadway