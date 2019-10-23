17 of the best action shots as Chesterfield crash out of FA Cup to Wrexham
The Spireites were dumped out of the FA Cup after a 1-0 defeat to Wrexham last night.
Here are some action shots from the game.
Wrexham beat Chesterfield 1-0 in the FA Cup fourth qualifying round last night.
other
Wrexham beat Chesterfield 1-0 in the FA Cup fourth qualifying round last night.
other
Wrexham beat Chesterfield 1-0 in the FA Cup fourth qualifying round last night.
other
Wrexham beat Chesterfield 1-0 in the FA Cup fourth qualifying round last night.
other
View more