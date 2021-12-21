Scott Griffiths powers forward against Walsall by Tina Jenner CHESTERFIELD v WALSALL

14 players you may not remember signing for Chesterfield FC a decade ago

Boss John Sheridan made plenty of signings during Spireites’ 2011/12 season as he looked to stave off relegation.

By Stephen Thirkill
Tuesday, 21st December 2021, 2:34 pm
Updated Tuesday, 21st December 2021, 2:53 pm

Some of them were more than memorable, while others were all too forgettable. See how many of these 14 players you can remember arriving at the Proact ten years ago.

1. Scott Griffiths

Scott Griffiths joined Chesterfield on loan at the start of the 2011/12 season from Peterborough. It was the second loan spell at the club after previously helping Chesterfield to the League Two title.

2. David Davis

David Davis joined on loan in 2012 and played 9 matches during an ever-present loan spell before he was recalled by Wolves.

3. Jonathan Grounds

Jonathan Grounds joined Chesterfield on 25th August 2011 on a one month loan. It was later extended to three months, which saw him make 16 appearances in all competitions before returning to Middlesbrough.

4. Leon Clarke

Leon Clarke joined Chesterfield on loan on 8th September 2011 from Swindon. It proved to be a success with nine goals scored in 16 appearances, including a first professional hat-trick against Carlisle.

