Here's 15 great pics from when Spireites brought home the JPT in 2012 following a 2-0 win over Swindon Town.
1. Pressure from James Hurst
James Hurt closes Alan Connell down.
Photo: Getty Images
2. Alex Mendy watches his man
Simon Ferry is tracked by Alex Mendy.
Photo: Getty Images
3. Drew Talbot
Drew Talbot makes his way to the thousands of Chesterfield fans.
Photo: Marisa Cashill
4. A prayer from Paolo
Swindon manager Paolo Di Canio appeals for divine help during his side's defeat to Spireites.
Photo: Getty Images