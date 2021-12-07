LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 25: The Chesterfield team celebrate during the Johnstone's Paint trophy Final between Swindon Town and Chesterfield at Wembley Stadium on March 25, 2012 in London, England. (Photo by Scott Heavey/Getty Images)

14 great pictures from when Chesterfield FC tasted victory at Wembley

An FA Cup trip to Wembley is rather unlikely to happen for Spireites, but they certainly know the winning Wembley feeling.

By Stephen Thirkill
Tuesday, 7th December 2021, 7:30 am

Here's 15 great pics from when Spireites brought home the JPT in 2012 following a 2-0 win over Swindon Town.

1. Pressure from James Hurst

James Hurt closes Alan Connell down.

Photo: Getty Images

2. Alex Mendy watches his man

Simon Ferry is tracked by Alex Mendy.

Photo: Getty Images

3. Drew Talbot

Drew Talbot makes his way to the thousands of Chesterfield fans.

Photo: Marisa Cashill

4. A prayer from Paolo

Swindon manager Paolo Di Canio appeals for divine help during his side's defeat to Spireites.

Photo: Getty Images

