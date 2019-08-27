13 great pictures from The Peak District Highland Games at Matlock Farm Park

The Peak District Highland Games at Matlock Farm Park proved to be a big hit with crowds on Sunday.

Some of the country’s strongest men took on six gruelling events on one of the hottest days of the year.

Dan McNamee on the log press.

But there was no time for lounging around and enjoying the scorching heat with an ice cream for the competitors, as they were tasked with pulling an eight-tonne tractor and a log press among many other strength-testing exercises.

Visitors got the opportunity to take part in a Tug of War, Bucking Bronco and an inflatable Gladiator Duel.

A post on the Matlock Farm Park Facebook page read: “What a fantastic day today at the 2019 Peak District Highland Games!

“Thank you to all of you who braved the heat and supported the fabulous super strongmen who put on such a great show

Dave Thornton ready to toss the caber.

“Well done to this year’s winner Paul Smith, only just beating two time Peak District Highland Games winner Scott Mark Litchfield.

All the competitors gave their all though the tough events and at the same time found the energy to entertain the crowd.”

There was also an Army assault course, pony rides and market stalls.

Next year’s games will take place on Sunday, August 30.

A large growd were at the event to see the games.

Dave Thornton in full war paint.

Dave Johnson took part in the games.

The highland games competitors were part of the prossession.

Manchester Phoenix pipe band led the prossession into the arena.

No not a new discipline of Scottish wrestling, Mark Thornton stretches the leg muscles of Scott Litchfield.

Zac Perry in the stone throw.