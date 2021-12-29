Bobby Charlton raises the Jules Rimet trophy in the air following England's 4-2 victory after extra time over West Germany in the World Cup Final at Wembley Stadium, 30th July 1966. Amongst his team mates celebrating with him are goalkeeper Gordon Banks, Alan Ball on his right and team captain Bobby Moore (1941 - 1993) at his left. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

13 former Chesterfield FC players who represented their county - how many do you remember?

Chesterfield really have had some gems playing for the club down the years.

By Stephen Thirkill
Wednesday, 29th December 2021, 9:31 am

Here we have picked out just 13 former players who were good enough to represent their country – including one very special World Cup winner.

1. Ched Evans

The controversial striker joined Chesterfield in the 2016/17 season and played 25 times. He has been capped by Wales 13 times, scoring his only goal on his debut against Iceland in May 2008.

2. Liam Cooper

The commanding defender played 71 times for Chesterfield before a big money move to Leeds United. Cooper has been capped 11 times for Scotland so far, making his debut in March 2016 against Denmark.

3. Tendayi Darikwa

Tendayi Darikwa played a vital role in helping Chesterfield win the 2013/14 League Two title. On 6 May 2015, Darikwa won four awards at the Chesterfield end of season awards. On the international stage he was capped 13 times by Zimbabwe.

4. Gordon Banks

No-one needs telling how Gordon Banks’ international career turned out, let’s just say it went well. But fewer people will know that it all began way back in 1953 as a youth player for Chesterfield. He went on to make 23 first team appearances.

