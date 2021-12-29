Here we have picked out just 13 former players who were good enough to represent their country – including one very special World Cup winner.
1. Ched Evans
The controversial striker joined Chesterfield in the 2016/17 season and played 25 times. He has been capped by Wales 13 times, scoring his only goal on his debut against Iceland in May 2008.
Photo: Paul Gilham
2. Liam Cooper
The commanding defender played 71 times for Chesterfield before a big money move to Leeds United. Cooper has been capped 11 times for Scotland so far, making his debut in March 2016 against Denmark.
Photo: Stu Forster
3. Tendayi Darikwa
Tendayi Darikwa played a vital role in helping Chesterfield win the 2013/14 League Two title. On 6 May 2015, Darikwa won four awards at the Chesterfield end of season awards. On the international stage he was capped 13 times by Zimbabwe.
Photo: KHALED DESOUKI
4. Gordon Banks
No-one needs telling how Gordon Banks’ international career turned out, let’s just say it went well. But fewer people will know that it all began way back in 1953 as a youth player for Chesterfield. He went on to make 23 first team appearances.
Photo: Hulton Archive