Well you just never know what can happen in sport, that’s the beauty of it. I mean, afterall, who in their right mind would have thought any of these sporting events could have happened?
1. Bangladesh shock Australia - 33/1
Australia's world champion cricket team were humbled by emerging nation Bangladesh in 2005 in Cardiff in an ODI. Bangladesh previously had nine wins from 107 one-dayers, which included victories over Scotland, Hong Kong and Zimbabwe (four times). Bangladesh's win is one of cricket's biggest upsets.
Photo: PAUL ELLIS
2. Buster Douglas beats Mike Tyson - 42/1
By odds alone, Buster Douglas beating Mike Tyson in Tokyo, Japan in 1990 is far from the greatest longshot victory. At the time Douglas was an undecorated unknown, while Mike Tyson was 37-0 with 33 knockouts. Despite getting knocked down in the eighth round, Buster rallied and ended the era of Tyson with a 10th round knockout.
Photo: Getty Images
3. Japan shock South Africa - 80/1
Japan had only ever won a solitary Rugby World Cup match heading into the 2015 edition of the tournament. But they shocked one of the tournament favourites with a 34-32 win in a match where they were expected to get thrashed.
Photo: Getty Images
4. Sean Flanagan wins at Cheltenham - 80/1
Unfancied Jeff Kidder sprang a stunning 80/1 surprise under Sean Flanagan on day one of the 2021 Cheltenham Festival. He was the longest-priced winners in 31 years at the Cheltenham Festival.
Photo: Getty Images