2. Buster Douglas beats Mike Tyson - 42/1

By odds alone, Buster Douglas beating Mike Tyson in Tokyo, Japan in 1990 is far from the greatest longshot victory. At the time Douglas was an undecorated unknown, while Mike Tyson was 37-0 with 33 knockouts. Despite getting knocked down in the eighth round, Buster rallied and ended the era of Tyson with a 10th round knockout.

Photo: Getty Images