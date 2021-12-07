While that is most likely to be the case, you just never know in sport. Here’s just a few of the great sporting upsets no-one EVER thought would happen.
1. Burnley 0 Lincoln City 1 - 2017
Lincoln City wrote themselves into football history by becoming the first non-league side to make the quarter-finals after a shock 1-0 win at Premier League Burnley.
Photo: Getty Images
2. Norwich 0 Luton Town 1 - 2013
Luton Town became the first non-league to beat a top division side since 1989 when they stunned Norwich 1-0 at Carrow Road.
Photo: Getty Images
3. Sutton United 2 - Coventry City 1 - 1989
Non-league Sutton United pulled off one of the greatest FA Cup upsets all time when they beat top flight Coventry City 2-1 thanks to goals by Tony Rains and Matthew Hanlan.
Photo: Getty Images
4. Hereford United 2-1 Newcastle United - 1972
Hereford United FC celebrate their 2-1 win against Newcastle United. Ronny Radford's thunderbolt goal has proved to be a lasting FA Cup icon ever since.
Photo: Getty Images