Arsenal were favourites for the 1991/92 FA Cup and were expected to easily roll over Wrexham. But they slipped to a 2-1 defeat after the Welsh side scored twice in the final nine minutes,

10 great reasons why Chesterfield FC could beat Chelsea and cause one of the big FA Cup upsets of all time

Non-league Spireites will be given no chance at all of beating European Champions Chelsea in the FA Cup third round.

By Stephen Thirkill
Tuesday, 7th December 2021, 11:52 am
Updated Wednesday, 8th December 2021, 7:44 am

While that is most likely to be the case, you just never know in sport. Here’s just a few of the great sporting upsets no-one EVER thought would happen.

1. Burnley 0 Lincoln City 1 - 2017

Lincoln City wrote themselves into football history by becoming the first non-league side to make the quarter-finals after a shock 1-0 win at Premier League Burnley.

Photo: Getty Images

2. Norwich 0 Luton Town 1 - 2013

Luton Town became the first non-league to beat a top division side since 1989 when they stunned Norwich 1-0 at Carrow Road.

Photo: Getty Images

3. Sutton United 2 - Coventry City 1 - 1989

Non-league Sutton United pulled off one of the greatest FA Cup upsets all time when they beat top flight Coventry City 2-1 thanks to goals by Tony Rains and Matthew Hanlan.

Photo: Getty Images

4. Hereford United 2-1 Newcastle United - 1972

Hereford United FC celebrate their 2-1 win against Newcastle United. Ronny Radford's thunderbolt goal has proved to be a lasting FA Cup icon ever since.

Photo: Getty Images

