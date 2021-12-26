LEEDS, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 18: Aaron Ramsdale of Arsenal in action during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Arsenal at Elland Road on December 18, 2021 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

10 former top flight players who played for Chesterfield - part two

There’s been many players who have donned the Chesterfield shirt on their journey to and from the top flight.

By Stephen Thirkill
Sunday, 26th December 2021, 9:08 am

Earlier this month we brought you these 13 players who played for Spireites and in the Premier League. But here are 10 more players who have also achieved that, some before the Premier League was even in existence.

1. Rob Page

Rob Page enjoyed an eighteen-year career in the Premier League, with Watford, and the English Football League, where he made 550 competitive appearances for six different clubs. Page joined Chesterfield in May 2008, going on to play 56 times at the Proact.

Photo: Shaun Botterill

Photo Sales

2. Marc-Antoine Fortune

Marc-Antoine Fortune has played top flight football in England (with West Brom), France, Holland and Scotland. Chesterfield fans got to enjoy what he can do in the 2008/09 season when he made 29 National League appearances.

Photo: Stu Forster

Photo Sales

3. Gordon Banks

Perhaps Gordon Banks is remembered for that iconic save against Pele rather than the 1966 World Cup win. One thing for certain though is he is probably not remembered for his time at Chesterfield, when he journey to the top began in 1958.

Photo: Keystone

Photo Sales

4. Sylvan Ebanks-Blake

Sylvan Ebanks-Blake scored Premier League goals for Wolves. He got a few for Chesterfield (12 in total) after joining on 6 June 2015 after his release from Preston North End. Ebanks-Blake was released at the end of the 2016–17 season.

Photo: David Rogers

Photo Sales
ChesterfieldPremier LeagueSpireites
Next Page
Page 1 of 3