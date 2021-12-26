1. Rob Page
Rob Page enjoyed an eighteen-year career in the Premier League, with Watford, and the English Football League, where he made 550 competitive appearances for six different clubs. Page joined Chesterfield in May 2008, going on to play 56 times at the Proact.
Photo: Shaun Botterill
2. Marc-Antoine Fortune
Marc-Antoine Fortune has played top flight football in England (with West Brom), France, Holland and Scotland. Chesterfield fans got to enjoy what he can do in the 2008/09 season when he made 29 National League appearances.
Photo: Stu Forster
3. Gordon Banks
Perhaps Gordon Banks is remembered for that iconic save against Pele rather than the 1966 World Cup win. One thing for certain though is he is probably not remembered for his time at Chesterfield, when he journey to the top began in 1958.
Photo: Keystone
4. Sylvan Ebanks-Blake
Sylvan Ebanks-Blake scored Premier League goals for Wolves. He got a few for Chesterfield (12 in total) after joining on 6 June 2015 after his release from Preston North End. Ebanks-Blake was released at the end of the 2016–17 season.
Photo: David Rogers