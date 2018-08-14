Five-mile route confirmed for Chesterfield event

Organisers of the Redbrik Chesterfield Half Marathon have revealed the route for the Peak FM Five Mile Run, which is set to make its debut at this year’s event.

The race will start and finish in Queen’s Park and take in the west side of the north Derbyshire town. As well as being a standalone event, it also forms part of the Pronto Paints Wellbeing Challenge, another new addition to the 2018 event which encourages participants to register as a team. The Wellbeing Challenge includes two entries into each element – the 1km Fun Run, Peak FM Five Mile Run and Redbrik Chesterfield Half Marathon. The Five Mile run will start in Queen’s Park before heading north, taking in Mile One of the Half Marathon before turning left onto the A619, onto Chatsworth Road, right onto Barker Lane and left along Ashgate Road. From there, the route heads south and back onto Chatsworth Road before continuing onto West Bars and southwards back into the Park for the finish. Entries remain open. For more information visit www.redbrikchesterfieldhalf.com.