Five-medal haul for Infinity’s martial arts team at British Open

The medals just keep coming for a high-flying Chesterfield martial arts team who have two British champions in their ranks after further success.

Four members of the Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu team at the Infinity Martial Arts school starred in the No Gi British Open at Stoke.

Head instructor James Boyle led the way with gold in the masters black belt middleweight division after submitting his opponent by guillotine choke just 33 seconds into the final. Boyle also took bronze in the absolute black belt division, despite competing against athletes much heavier than himself.

The gold rush continued for Infinity when Liam Smedley became British champion in the purple belt heavyweight division, while teammate Ryan McVeigh got in on the medal act with a double bronze in the masters 2 blue belt middleweight division and the absolute blue belt division.

The Infinity team are now based at the Fifty3degrees gym on St Mary’s Gate, which opened last month. A delighted Boyle said: “I’m really proud of the team. This was a brilliant way to start a new year in our new home.”

The five-medal haul followed gold for Infinity’s 13-year-old prospect Harrison Parker at the European Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Championships.