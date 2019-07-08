Fifteen-year-old takes five wickets on dream debut for Chesterfield

In a remarkable debut for the club, 15-year-old bowler Marcus Hayes took five wickets to help Chesterfield maintain their challenge for the Derbyshire County League, Premier Division title.

Hayes, who is a product of Chesterfield’s junior section, bagged 5-55 from ten overs to help bowl out Swarkestone for 158 and secure a 60-run victory at Queen’s Park.

He became the youngest player to take five wickets for the club in the top flight and earned a glowing tribute from chairman Mike Taylor.

Taylor said: “This was an unbelievable performance from a very talented player. We are proud and delighted for him, his parents and all at the club who have contributed to his development.”

Hayes, who goes to Mount St Mary’s College at Spinkhill, was brought on to bowl as second change with Swarkestone going well in their pursuit of Chesterfield’s total of 218-9.

They reached 71 without loss before Hayes removed the first four in the order, including openers Tom Hamilton (44) and skipper Luke Thomas (30). He was well supported by Adam Woodhouse, who took 4-22 from 7.3 overs as the visitors lost their last seven wickets for 35 runs.

Earlier, Chesterfield slid to 116-8 before a superb stand of 96 between coach Andrew Parkin-Coates (63no, six fours) and tailender Paul Holmes (46, one six and five fours).