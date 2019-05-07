Fiery Footitt helps Sandiacre blow away depleted Chesterfield

Former Derbyshire fast bowler Mark Footitt played a starring role as Sandiacre Town overpowered Chesterfield in the Premier Division of the Derbyshire County League.

The 33-year-old Footitt, currently in his second spell with Nottinghamshire, took three wickets in only six overs to soften up the visitors’ batting and help to tee up a five-wicket win.

Chesterfield, who had to field a weakened team because of injuries and absences, were bowled out for only 122 in 38.2 overs after being put into bat.

They got off to a respectable start, despite losing opener Sam Fawcett to a run out. But a promising 45-1, which included 19 from Andrew Rogers, soon became 67-6, with Footitt (3-7) inflicting most of the damage.

Not only did Footitt remove Rogers, Harry Wilmott and Andrew Parkin-Coates, he also sent down a ball that rose sharply and hit Parkin-Coates on the thumb for an injury that could keep him out of the next match.

It took a typically swashbuckling innings from ex-skipper Drage Thompson to stop the Chesterfield rot. He hit 33 off 38 balls, including two sixes and four fours, and at least provided some entertainment while the wickets continued to tumble at the other end.

Thompson was eventually trapped lbw by young Matthew Newbold (2-15 in 8.2 overs) who, along with Connor Marshall (2-31 in nine overs) added substance to Footitt’s fire in the Sandiacre attack.

Chesterfield’s total was never going to be enough, but they deserved credit for making the hosts battle for 37.3 overs before the target was reached.

Opening bowlers Paul Holmes and Adam Woodhouse kept things tight before 17-year-old spinner Tom Bacon bagged a wicket with his first ball. Wilmott (2-26 in 11 overs) and Barney Kirk (2-25 in six overs) also performed well, as did 18-year-old debutant Charlie Benyon behind the stumps.

Sandiacre got there in the end, though, with Matt Kimmitt (21), Scott McNeill (20), John Jordison (19), Chris McIlroy (16) and Bill Anderson (14no) all chipping in.