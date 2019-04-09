Fame Tate returns to her golfing roots as she takes over at Stanedge

A well-known lady golfer who started her career on the pitch and putt course at Tapton Park Golf Club in Chesterfield is returning to her roots.

For Fame Tate has taken over ownership of Stanedge Golf Club, a nine-hole moorland course, and one of her main aims is grow junior golf and encourage more youngsters to take up the sport.

Tate said: “Stanedge is a great course on the edge of the Peak District, with superb views and great turf. We want to make it a place where people feel welcome and relaxed.”

It was at the age of ten that she first took up golf, later joining Chesterfield. She developed so well that she represented Derbyshire and, at the age of 14, playing off scratch, she was picked for England. She went on to become a PGA professional and played on the Ladies’ Tours in Europe and Asia.