European gold for young Infinity star

Teenage Infinity student Harrison Parker conquered Europe just 18 months after taking up Brazilian Jiu Jitsu.

Harrison, 13, won gold at the European Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Championships – submitting his opponent in every round as he swept to success.

The competition is the continent’s top BJJ competition, featuring over 900 competitors from over 30 countries.

And claiming the prestigious title capped an incredible introduction to the sport for Harrison, a pupil at Netherthorpe School in Staveley, who has made giant strides as part of the Infinity competition team under the guidance of head instructor James Boyle.

James said: “What Harrison has achieved in such a short space of time is absolutely fantastic and we couldn’t be prouder of him.

“To have a European Champion as part of the Infinity team is testimony to the hard work of Harrison, his training partners, and our team of instructors.

“We’re a family at Infinity. The strength of each student is in the team and the dedication from their parents and it is lovely when that is rewarded.”

Harrison was joined on the podium at the European championships by Infinity team-mate Harry Butler.

Butler, 13, a Tupton Hall Community School pupil, returned to Chesterfield with a silver medal after battling his way to the final in his competition category, before suffering a narrow defeat.

The teenage duo weren’t the only Infinity members to achieve success on the international stage during 2017.

Their black belt instructor, James, took two gold medals at the AFBJJ Gold Coast Championships in Queensland, Australia, and followed it up with further gold in the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam.

And Infinity’s adult team returned to their Chesterfield base with a haul of medals from both the British and English championships.

Meanwhile, the gym Fifty3degrees, which incorporates Infinity Martial Arts, is hosting an open day on Saturday 13th January. Visit www.fifty3degreesgym.co.uk for more information or call 0800 1214634.