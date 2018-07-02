England win the world cup......in junior pool!

Chesterfield youngster Calhoun Cronin was part of the England eight-ball team that won the U18s’ junior category of the World Cup of Pool at Blackpool.

Calhoun, who plays at the Lennons pool and snooker centre in Chesterfield, helped England beat Australia 13-9 in the final. He also reached the last 16 of the singles competition before being knocked out by the eventual runner-up, Karol Galka, from Northern Ireland. One of Calhoun’s England teammates, Luke Gilbert, of Peterborough, lifted the trophy.

Teams from countries such as Australia, Malta, India and South Africa lined up against the England junior team, who were managed by Sean Lennon, of Chesterfield.