Dronfield sprinter strikes gold at English Schools’ Athletics Championships

Dronfield athlete Eniola Ajagbe struck gold in the under-17s women’s 100m at the English Schools’ Athletics Championships at Derby Moorways Stadium.

The 15-year-old has won multiple county titles throughout her athletics career so far - and now has a second national schools championship to add to her ever-growing collection.

She had previously won the under-15s 200m title at the English Schools County Championships in 2017.

And, following on from her under-17s 200m gold and 100m bronze at the Derbyshire County Championships and 100m gold in the Derbyshire Schools County Championships this year, Eniola has hit the medal trail again with a win on the national stage.

Her mum Vivian said: “She’s quite ambitious so she’s already looking at the next level. She’s happy with her win and wants to keep improving to reach the national standard.”

She also ran a sub-eight seconds time (7.96) in the 60m at the England Athletics U15/U17/U20 Indoor Championships in February, reaching the semi-finals and narrowly missing out on the final.

Eniola is coached by Veronica Boden at Hallamshire Harriers and is in her first year at the under-17s age group.

She admires British sprinter and European champion Dina Asher-Smith.

And the Dronfield Henry Fanshawe School pupil is clearly driven.

“She’s always had an interest in athletics,” said Vivian. “She did gymnastics up until around 2015 when she switched to athletics full time.

“She’s very competitive. She’s very focussed.

“I don’t know how she balances school work with it all but she does. She’s at her homework before we even get home. She’ll then go off to training. She’s very good at time management.”

And added: “She wants to pursue athletics and has set her targets very high.

“Her coach is a driving force for her. They encourage healthy competition and it’s pushing them all on.”