Dronfield Rugby Club launch 50th anniversary season in style

Delighted Dronfield Rugby Club kicked off their 50th anniversary season in style with a convincing 39-24 victory at home to Market Rasen and Louth.

To mark the occasion, Dronfield welcomed several special guests, including town mayor, Coun Lillian Deighton, the president of the Nottinghamshire, Lincolnshire and Derbyshire Rugby Football Union (RFU), Steve Alford, and also the president of the Derbyshire RFU, Roger Lucas.

Formed in 1969, Dronfield could not have wished for a better display in their opening match of the National League, Midlands 2 East (North) campaign at Gosforth Fields.

This weekend, they take a break from league action to concentrate on the RFU Midlands Cup and a tie away to Stafford. Their next league game is away to Matlock on Saturday, September 28.