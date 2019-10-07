Dronfield golfer Bairstow wins North of England title

A fantastic display of low scoring earned Sam Bairstow, of Hallowes Golf Club in Dronfield, the North of England Open Amateur Strokeplay Championship title.

Bairstow conquered the renowned Alwoodley course at Leeds to triumph by seven shots over the three rounds, posting scores of 69, 68 and a superb six-under-par 65.

The tournament was reduced to 54 holes because the first day was washed out by torrential rain.

Bairstow ended the opening round two shots behind the eventual runner-up, James Biggs, of Diss in Norfolk, and joined the elite 32 who made the cut for the final two rounds.

He produced high-quality golf on the following days, recording no fewer than seven birdies in the final round in what the organisers described as “a truly outstanding effort”.