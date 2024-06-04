Dring wins commonwealth silver light flyweight title

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Liam Dring, 26 from North Wingfield, known as The Boxing Joiner, wins the Silver Commonwealth Light Flyweight Title at the Alfreton Leisure centre on Saturday 1st June, under John Ashton Promotions.Boxing out of Shinfield’s Gym under Mike and Jay Shinfield, Liam boxed Jemsi Kibazange from Tanzania, both boxers weighed in at 107lbs. After 10 competitive hard rounds Liam was crowned the winner by unanimous decision.

“The support on the night was amazing and the atmosphere was electric, it was like I had a whole army behind me!”

Liam says after a hard camp, juggling both training and work as a full time joiner was very testing. He would like to thank all his fans and sponsors for their support as without them, this fight would never have happened and that he truly appreciates it.

Liam says, “I couldn’t have got this fight over the line without my sponsors, ADM Windows Ltd, SC Travel, Bronzed Luxury Tanning Studio and Spraytec.

Liam Dring commonwealth silver light flyweight champion

Also the support of SLKC Eades, Empire Fight Store and M Judge Joinery.