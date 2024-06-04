Dring wins commonwealth silver light flyweight title
“The support on the night was amazing and the atmosphere was electric, it was like I had a whole army behind me!”
Liam says after a hard camp, juggling both training and work as a full time joiner was very testing. He would like to thank all his fans and sponsors for their support as without them, this fight would never have happened and that he truly appreciates it.
Liam says, “I couldn’t have got this fight over the line without my sponsors, ADM Windows Ltd, SC Travel, Bronzed Luxury Tanning Studio and Spraytec.
Also the support of SLKC Eades, Empire Fight Store and M Judge Joinery.
I’d also like to thank John Ashton Promotions, my manager Mike Shinfield and coaches, Jay Shinfield and John Morgan, you’ve all made this possible and I couldn’t ask for a better team. I’m looking forward to seeing what the future holds.”