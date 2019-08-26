Dominic Cork praises Derbyshire Falcons for revenge win in T20 Blast

Delighted head coach Dominic Cork was full of praise for his players after Derbyshire Falcons kept alive their hopes of winning a place in the quarter-finals of the T20 Vitality Blast.

Falcons gained revenge for a defeat by Leicestershire Foxes the previous week, hammering their East Midlands rivals by nine wickets at Grace Road on Sunday, with Billy Godleman hitting 52no.

Cork said: “The guys were hurting from the defeat last week. We got it wrong that day and wanted to put things right, and the way we did that makes me proud as a coach.

“We had to turn up, understand what we do well as a side and get back to that, and that’s what we did. It was a clinical, excellent performance, although we allowed them to get off to a bit of a start.

“To fight back as we did was a really impressive effort.”