Dominic Cork disappointed with Derbyshire Falcons display in heavy defeat to Leicestershire Foxes

Dominic Cork was disappointed with the performance shown by Derbyshire Falcons in their 55-run Vitality Blast defeat to Leicestershire Foxes.

Dominic Cork was disappointed with the performance shown by Derbyshire Falcons in their 55-run Vitality Blast defeat to Leicestershire Foxes.

The unpredictable North Group sprung another surprise when the Falcons collapsed dramatically chasing what looked a modest target of 150.

The Foxes had been held to 149 for 7 with Mark Cosgrove’s 38 the top score as Matt Critchley claimed 2 for 25 in four overs of leg spin.

But the Falcons pressed the self-destruct button, slumping to 28 for 6, and were bowled out for 94 with Colin Ackerman taking 3 for 9 and Gavin Griffiths 3 for 14.

Cork said: "It's a disappointing performance, the guys in there know that, but sometimes that is going to happen. When you keep being as positive as we have been you are going to come up against it.

"It just needed somebody to grab the game by the scruff of the neck and win it but unfortunately when you lose three quick wickets like we did and end up six down there's no coming back.

"We did okay with the ball, I think we gave them 15 or 20 too many and obviously with the bat it was the poorest day we've had for a while."

There were signs of what was to come when, after starting steadily, the Foxes began to unravel once they tried to accelerate on a used pitch with three wickets falling in five overs.

Harry Swindells failed to clear mid off when he tried to hit Ravi Rampaul over the top and although Arron Lilley swung Logan van Beek for six over long on, only 43 runs came from the powerplay.

Cosgrove drove Alex Hughes for consecutive fours but Lilley sliced a cut at Luis Reece to point and Cosgrove’s attempt to disrupt Critchley’s line only ended in the hands of deep mid-wicket.

Harry Dearden lifted Hughes over deep square for six but then drove to long off and when Ackerman was well caught by Reece diving forward at backward square in the 15th over, the Foxes had slipped to 106 for 5.

The Falcons bowled with discipline on a pitch where the ball was not coming on and, backed up by smart fielding, did not allow the Foxes to break free and only 72 came from the last 10 overs.

Aadil Ali drove Hughes for six and Callum Parkinson hit the last two balls of the innings from Rampaul for four but the Foxes total seemed below par until the Falcons top order disintegrated in the powerplay.

Luis Reece sliced to point after pulling a ball into his helmet and although Wayne Madsen swung a free hit from Dieter Klein for six, he top-edged a reverse sweep at Ackerman and was caught at short third man.

It got even worse for the home side in the third over as Billy Godleman sliced Griffiths to third man and Leus du Plooy pulled the next ball into the hands of deep square leg.

Former Fox Darren Stevens was run out by Ackerman’s direct hit from cover when he failed to ground his bat and when Hughes swung another short ball to deep mid-wicket, the Falcons were in free-fall.

Fynn Hudson-Prentice drove Parkinson for six but the former Derbyshire spinner responded by yorking Matt Critchley and the only consolation for the Falcons was they passed their previous lowest T20 score of 72 against the Foxes six years ago.