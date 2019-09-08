Derbyshire Falcons full of belief ahead of first Vitality Blast Finals Day appearance

Wayne Madsen says Derbyshire will go into their first T20 Finals Day full of confidence.

The Falcons eased past Gloucestershire in the quarter-finals with Wayne Madsen leading the way with 47 as Derbyshire sealed a seven wicket win.

The hosts posted a modest 135 for seven after losing the toss, with two wickets each for Matt Critchley and Fynn Hudson-Prentice, and excellent economy from Ravi Rampaul and Alex Hughes doing the damage.

Derbyshire were never under pressure in their reply and reached 137 for three with 2.5 overs to spare. Madsen and Leus du Plooy (29 not out) shared a third-wicket stand of 72 to take their team to the brink of victory.

Madsen said: "We have been building a T20 culture over the past few years and a lot of hard work has gone into reaching Finals Day for the first time.

"Our bowlers were outstanding, with Matt Critchley and Alex Hughes doing a fantastic job in the middle overs. Apart from one blip (he himself dropped Andrew Tye in the last over of Gloucestershire's innings) our fielding was excellent and Critchley's catch to dismiss Jack Taylor was fantastic. That was an important wicket.

"We will be underdogs on Finals Day, but that was probably the case tonight and in our last few group games. We have come through them all.

"I will approach Finals Day confident that we have as good a chance as any of the other three teams, given our current form, and I am sure that applies to the other players too."