Two podium spots for junior star Chambers-Smith

A double assault on two important events on the cycling calendar brought more success for the in-form Staveley-based Andy Moore Autocentres/J.E.James Racing Team.

At the TLI North Midlands Regional Road Race at Dinnington, Dean Watson finished second for the seniors, and Aaron Chambers-Smith was the top junior, also finishing eighth overall.

And then at the UK National Circuit Championship, held at Oulton Park in Cheshire, Chambers-Smith produced another sparkling performance to take seventh place overall, against many elite riders, and second spot in the juniors.

The youngster was looking to defend his junior title at Dinnington, and was backed up by a strong team that also featured Andy Bishop, Dean Watson, Steve Paterson and Harry Buxton.

Watson wasted no time in signalling his intent, attacking early to force a surprise break that instantly split the peloton and created a breakaway group of seven riders.

He sprinted on strongly to take a well-deserved podium place, finishing more than a minute ahead of the chasers, and his dynamic attack was quickly followed by a ferocious one from Chambers-Smith, who unleashed his high-speed surge from a long way out to claim the bunch sprint with ease and take his title again.

At Oulton Park, ‘Supersonic Smiffy’ was joined by Watson, Bishop, Paterson, newcomer Freddie Bingham and Buxton, who all supported him well as a squad. With early attacks from Buxton, Bishop and a particularly strong attempt to force a break from Watson and Paterson, an aggressive plan kept the pace high.

In a highly competitive contest, the 100-strong field battled hard for position, but it all came down to a busy final sprint, and Chambers-Smith did not disappoint, accelerating fiercely out of the final rise to fight through the bunch.

Team manager Andy Moore said: “Smiffy deserves huge credit against this level of opposition. Three visits to the podium in a week adds up to another stunning set of performances.”