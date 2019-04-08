Staveley rider shoots to top of British cycling rankings

The stunning early-season form of Staveley rider Damien ‘El Dynamo’ Clayton has propelled him to the top of British cycling’s national elite rankings.

Clayton, who was recruited at the start of the campaign by the Andy Moore Autocentres/J.E.James team, has maintained an impressive points-scoring tally with numerous road-race victories.

He also battled it out with the sport’s big guns at the weekend when spearheading a three-pronged challenge by the Moore team in the annual Danum Trophy road race at Sprotborough in Doncaster.

Alongside Dean Watson and Marc Layfield, he faced a 60-mile course and a field of quality competitors, but emerged with an impressive seventh place, again demonstrating his ability to compete with some of the best cyclists in the business. He looked strong throughout, held his position and attacked on the last lap.

Team manager Andy Moore praised the whole squad, saying: “We drive home the message to the lads that consistency is the key to succes, and they followed the plan yet again.

“The necessary result was delivered with total commitment. It was a highly professional job that the lads can be proud of.”

Next up this weekend for the team is the prestigious Klondike Grand Prix event.