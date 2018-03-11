Racing team rewarded for switch to cutting-edge bikes

The 2018 racing season got off to a flying start for the Staveley-based Andy Moore Autocentres / J. E. James Racing team as it was rewarded for adopting cutting-edge machines.

Dean Watson claimed second place and Andy Bishop was fifth at the BKCat Closed Circuit Event, organised by the Barnsley Road Club.

On a water-sodden circuit, the main event saw the AMAC / JEJ Team field a five-strong squad, including new signings Harry Buxton, Steve Paterson and Dean Watson, all looking to impress.

They were all riding the latest ’18 Giant Propel disc-braked Aero road race bikes.

British Cycling regulations have just welcomed the admission of disc brakes into the sport, so it was a bold step by the squad to adopt the cutting-edge machines.

The decision paid dividends, with Worksop’s Bishop attacking hard into the corners despite the standing water, as he was able to brake later and harder than many of the competitors.

Within a few laps, Bishop and team mates Watson, Paterson and junior Harry Buxton kept up the pressure, launching numerous attacks while the rest of the team took a controlling interest in the peloton.

Their continued persistence eventually brought a breakthrough, with a ferocious attack from Watson taking him clear of the peloton.

Bishop took control at the front of the group, successfully defending numerous counter-attacks as only one rider attempted the jump across to the charging Watson.

Watson took a well-earned spot on the podium with the fine second place. Bishop was rewarded with an impressive fifth after a strong sprint finish from the chasing bunch.

Team manager Andy Moore said: “The lads performed perfectly, with total discipline throughout.

“The decision to use disc brakes has immediately proved advantageous.

“The wet-weather performance was outstanding.”