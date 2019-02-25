New signing storms home as Moore cycling team march on

A powerful victory by new signing Damien ‘El Dynamo’ Clayton continued the sparkling start to the season by Staveley’s cycling team, Andy Moore/J.E.James Racing.

Clayton stormed home in a race at York Sports Village, with Dean Watson joining him on the podium in third in his first contest of the campaign and Andy Bishop, Aaron Chambers-Smith and Marc Layfield all exemplary as the support team.

Manager Andy Moore praised his troops’ performance, saying: “Once more, the race plan was followed to the letter.

“It was a dominant display from the lads. The victory for Damien was well deserved, and to have Dean on the podium as well was the icing on the cake.

“With only three weeks of the season completed, we already have six trophies on the table. But the fun has only just begun!”

On an attacking, super-grippy circuit, it wasn’t long before the sparks began to fly, and early charges by Clayton were followed by repeated digs from Chambers-Smith and Watson, the North Midlands Road Race League champion, fresh from his winter training.

The peloton needed to keep a keen eye on every move made by the Moore team, but the strength of Clayton proved decisive as he soon made a powerful lunge that took him clear of the bunch.

Only one other rider was quick enough to latch on to him, and the pair gained a clear advantage, with Clayton pushing hard.

Counter-attacks were nullified time after time thanks to a solid display of defensive management from Bishop, Chambers-Smith and Layfield, who bossed the peloton with authority.

Seizing the initiative, Watson attacked hard, splitting the field, and was soon in a clear third, while his teammate forged on to an impressive win from the front.