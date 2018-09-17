National road title for youngster with Staveley cycling team

Staveley’s young cycling star Aaron Chambers-Smith put the icing on the cake of a stellar season by taking the National Junior 25-Mile TT Road Championship in Wales.

‘Supersonic Smiffy’, who rides for the Andy Moore Autocentres/J.E.James Racing Team, showed his versatility with an accomplished performance in decidedly grim and unfavourable conditions in the Llangollen countryside.

The stormy weather provided a serious test for the youngster, but he passed it with flying colours to delight team manager Andy Moore, who hailed “an impressive achievement”.

Moore said: “We are bursting with pride at the work this lad has put in. He has been utterly focused on driving home the results, whatever the challenge, and to take the national crown is a magnificent effort.

“With the season drawing to a close, the Staveley lads are certainly taking care to ensure the year stops at the top!”

Switching disciplines after his regular diet of road and closed-circuit racing, Chambers-Smith was eager to prove he is not a one-trick pony.

Battling into the headwind and driving rain, he attacked the hilly course from the flag, setting an impressive early pace.

There was a danger that he had gone too hard but, demonstrating experience gathered from a season of success, he timed it perfectly and, over the 25 miles, he maintained the kind of consistency that has fast become his trademark.

Not only did Chambers-Smith cross the line first, he was also fully four minutes clear of his nearest challenger.

The Moore team are now looking forward to the season’s finale, the big Cyclefest event at the Rother Valley in October. New rider signings are expected to be announced soon.