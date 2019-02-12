Hot property Clayton joins Moore team for new cycling season

Staveley’s progressive cycling team has unveiled one of the sport’s hottest talents, Damien ‘El Dynamo’ Clayton’, as their new signing for 2019.

After a stellar season last year, in which they won many trophies, the Andy Moore Autocentres/J.E. James Racing team could be forgiven for resting on their laurels.

But team principal Andy Moore has decided to raise the bar again and added Clayton to a multi-talented ‘squad that already includes the North Midlands Road Racing League champion, Dean Watson, and the junior champion, Aaron Chambers-Smith.

The 26-year-old from Barnsley has been hotly pursued by some of the leading professional teams on the circuit, but has opted instead to join the home-grown amateurs from Chesterfield.

He said: “The family atmosphere and relaxed vibe of the team are what attracted me. It is definitely the team for me to progress with.”

An elated Moore said: “I can’t over-emphasise the status of this signing. It’s a bit like the local pub side signing David Beckham!”

Moore threw Clayton in at the deep end for his debut, a rain-soaked road race on the outskirts of Portsmouth against top-quality opposition. But he produced a ride of premier standard to take a stunning second place that his boss described as breathtaking.

The Moore team have also signed Sheffield’s highly-promising Marc Lay, a multi-purpose rider who will offer solid suppoert to the main strike force.