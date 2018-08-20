Cycling ace Watson seals league title for jubilant Moore team

Another polished, professional performance by Staveley-based Dean Watson sealed victory and the North Midlands Road Race League title at Dinnington.

Watson, of the Andy Moore Autocentres/J.E.James Racing Team, raced to success to complete his title triumph, and it looks as if teammate Aaron Chambers-Smith will finish second in the standings after an accomplished display from him in the penultimate round of action in the league.

Team manager Andy Moore said: “Deano was on top of his game once more, wrapping up the title beyond doubt.

“He will add his name to a trophy that has been won by some very illustrious people in cycling. It’s a great reward for a deserving champion, and we are extremely proud as a team.

“It has been a totally professional team effort, and also a fantastic reward for all those involved in the project, including our supporters. Special thanks are due to all those at J.E.James, who believed in us from day one.”

The Moore team fielded a powerful line-up at Dinnington to protect the positions of Watson and Chambers-Smith at the top of the league’s leaderboard.

With strong early attacks from Andy Bishop and Harry Buxton, the peloton was placed under pressure during the opening stages, while a watchful Watson was more than happy to play the waiting game, ready to take the opportunity to break should it arise. Chambers-Smith attacked hard shortly afterwards, and looked particularly strong as the race unfolded.

When the race reformed, the chance presented itself for Watson, and a swift acceleration on the climb of the course opened up the action, and took him away in a small but purposeful-looking break.

As the front runners moved away, Watson upped the pace further, leaving only himself and one other rider ahead, with Chambers-Smith at the head of the pursuing bunch.

Keen to share the podium once more, the youngster kicked hard and gained free space away from the chasing pack, keeping the peloton at bay and holding his position well, enabling Watson to take the victory, with Chambers-Smith in a fine third position.