Cutthorpe hope to capitalise on England’s Cricket World Cup win

Proud Cutthorpe Cricket Club are hoping to capitalise on the glorious triumph of the England team in the World Cup when they play an MCC team for the second year running.

England’s dramatic victory over New Zealand at Lord’s on Sunday has triggered fresh interest in cricket across the country, so Cutthorpe’s big match, to be played on Sunday, July 28, is a timely attraction.

Club spokesman Mark Barlow explained: “The MCC are the most famous club in the world and are based at Lord’s. We played them last summer as part of our centenary celebrations, and it was such a success that we decided to make it an annual fixture.

“The MCC really enjoyed it and our local community supported it, with a crowd of more than 250 coming along.”

The gates open at 10.30 am for a match that starts at 11.30 am, and Cutthorpe will be hoping to avenge last year’s nine-wicket defeat.

Barlow added: “On the back of England’s World Cup win, we are promoting it as a fun day out for all the family.

“Youngsters will get the chance to have a go at cricket, and during the lunch interval, there will be a match in which all the spectators can get involved.

“There will also be a bouncy castle for the kids, a barbecue and a bar offering refreshments and sweets.”