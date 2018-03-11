Will derby clash be a sell-out again?

Derbyshire v Yorkshire T20 game at Queens park Chesterfield. Derbyshire batsman Madsen.
Derbyshire v Yorkshire T20 game at Queens park Chesterfield. Derbyshire batsman Madsen.
Share this article

Derbyshire CCC chief executive Simon Storey has urged supporters to get their tickets early for the Vitality Blast derby with local rivals Yorkshire.

Last year’s clash (above) was a sell-out and more than 20% of tickets have already been sold for the 2018 meeting.

Storey said: “The local derby versus Yorkshire at Chesterfield is always a special occasion and we had unprecedented demand last summer.

“We are advising supporters to purchase their tickets early.”

The match is at Queen’s Park on 28th July.