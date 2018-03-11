Will derby clash be a sell-out again?

Derbyshire CCC chief executive Simon Storey has urged supporters to get their tickets early for the Vitality Blast derby with local rivals Yorkshire.

Last year’s clash (above) was a sell-out and more than 20% of tickets have already been sold for the 2018 meeting.

Storey said: “The local derby versus Yorkshire at Chesterfield is always a special occasion and we had unprecedented demand last summer.

“We are advising supporters to purchase their tickets early.”

The match is at Queen’s Park on 28th July.