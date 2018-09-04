Unbeaten Chesterfield 2nd are crowned champions

Elated captain Simon Westwell this week paid tribute to his unbeaten Chesterfield 2nd side after they had clinched the Derbyshire County League, Division Four North title.

A convincing win over local-derby rivals, Cutthorpe 2nd, at Queen’s Park last Saturday meant Chesterfield caught not be caught at the top.

And remarkably, they can complete an entire campaign without losing a game if they continue their success in their final fixture at home to Breadsall this Saturday.

Westwell said: “I am really pleased for the players who have all worked so hard. The team is a perfect blend of young and experienced players, and this promotion means we have also achieved a club objective of narrowing the gap in divisions between firsts and seconds.

“This is important to the club because a number of our players have been called into the firsts, but it is currently a big step-up.”

Westwell’s words were echoed by overjoyed club chairman Mike Taylor, who said: “This is a very good team with a good captain, and some wise old heads along with emerging talent.

“They deserve their promotion, and it is great for the club because it shows we have strength in depth. I am sure that the team would also like to thank the many backr0om staff, volunteers and supporters who have been so important to them throughout the season.”

Chesterfield 2nd were confirmed champions after dismissing Cutthorpe 2nd for just 120, despite a defiant, unbeaten 37 from visiting captain John Combe. The chief wicket-takers were Adam Woodhouse, with 4-41, James Taylor, with 3-19, and Jamie O’Connor, with 2-28.

They knocked off the runs inside 16 overs for the loss of four wickets, with Matthew Griffiths making 53no and Luke Westwell 26.