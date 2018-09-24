‘Standout bowler’ Palladino to stay at Derbyshire for two more years

Bowler Tony Palladino has signed a two-year contract extension to keep him at Derbyshire until the end of the 2020 season.

Before this week’s round of matches started, the paceman was the county’s leading wicket-taker in the Specsavers County Championship this summer after bagging 49 wickets at an average of 18.93.

The 35-year-old claimed his maiden ten-wicket match haul in September, returning figures of 10-81 in the fixture against Glamorgan.

In total, Palladino has taken 435 first-class wickets during his career at an average of 28, with 16 five-wicket hauls and best figures of 7-53.

Derbyshire’s cricket advisory director Colin Tunnicliffe said: “Tony has been the standout red-ball bowler this summer and his tally of wickets speaks for itself. “He is a skilful bowler who has given his all for Derbyshire for many years.”