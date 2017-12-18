Rising star Critchley honing his skills in Australia

Rising Derbyshire star Matt Critchley says he is keen to become an all-format cricketer as he continues his overseas placement in Australia.

The 21-year-old has been playing grade cricket in Sydney and practising with the New South Wales State squad as part of the ECB’s International Pathway scheme.

Speaking to BBC Radio Derby, the all-rounder said the added opportunity to train with England Lions ahead of the Ashes opener in Brisbane also helped him pick up information and advice from players and coaches at the top level.

Critchley said: “I went over to Brisbane the week before the Ashes started to prepare with England and the England Lions. That was a great experience, to speak to the coaches, mix with the players and learn some skills from them.

“There’s a market for a spinner who bats and bowls. So, over the next four or five years, I want to get as good as I can in all forms and hopefully play for England one day.

“I have to put performances in to get a role, but I want to play all three formats and be a major contributor. I feel I have the ability to do that, whether that’s next year or after that. I’m still learning.”

Critchley added: “It’s been a great experience so far and we’ve got some New South Wales players here at our club. I’ve been speaking to them about how to tighten up my technique.

“I’m learning skills which I can hopefully apply and become a more all-round player. I’m trying to get as much information as I can as young as I can.”